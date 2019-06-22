Total Bellas renewed for a fifth season, Nikki Bella’s health a possible storyline

While their rating fell sharply in their fourth season, E! announced they are bringing back Total Bellas for Season 5. The network revealed the new season will premiere early in 2020.

Part of the reason the show fell in the last season was due to the entire end of Nikki Bella and John Cena’s relationship. The two hid and lied about their breakup to everyone and people realized their lives were staged for the good of the reality show.

However, despite the lower ratings, it was still one on E!’s top-ranked shows, sitting in third place with an average of 783,000 total viewers. The show also ranked in the Top 10 when it aired for women aged 18-34.

While John Cena is out of the picture and the Bellas are no longer wrestling for WWE, there is a new reason to tune in to the fifth season of Total Bellas.

Nikki Bella went on The Tonight Show this week and revealed that she had to completely leave in-ring competition in WWE because of a cyst on her brain.

“It came back that I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I had all this inflammation around the metal, and then I have a cyst on my brain,” Bella said. “So, they were like, ‘You’re done. No more. You’re out.’ So, I didn’t get a choice.”

The news that she had a cyst on her brain was a huge bombshell for her fans and might play out for them to see on the next season of Total Bellas.

Luckily, Nikki Bella later spoke to TMZ and revealed that the cyst was benign.

Total Bellas will return for its fifth season early in 2020 on E!