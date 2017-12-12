Torres and Sloane escort senator back to U.S. after his son is critically injured on NCIS

This week on an NCIS episode titled Double Down, Torres and Sloane are forced to return from war torn Afghanistan after news breaks that the senator’s son is in hospital with life threatening injuries.

Senator John Phillips had been in Afghanistan over the holidays with Torres and Sloane close by on protection duties, but when they receive news that the politician’s son has been critically injured they must return home to the U.S. They also have to make sure they get the senator out of the country safely, no mean feat in a place as dangerous and lawless as Afghanistan.

However, the incident that caused the injuries is no accident and Gibbs and the team need to investigate what happened and why! Will they be able to solve the case and get a chance to enjoy Christmas or will their holiday plans be ruined by all the intrigue?

NCIS airs on Tuesdays 8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT on the CBS Television Network.