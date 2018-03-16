Tom Lipinski: Who is actor behind Cade on Blindspot?

Tom Lipinski makes a return to Blindspot as Cade on the latest episode — but what else have you seen him in?

Season 3 Episode 15, Deductions, sees a deadly attack on a plane at 30,000ft lead to the team learning of another attack, in New York. But the only person who can stop it is an old enemy — Cade.

The episode sees Zapata caught between the FBI and CI, while Roman and Crawford clash.

Tom Lipinski bio: What else has he been in?

Tom Lipinski biofirst appeared as former Sandstorm member Cade in 2016’s Season 1 Episode 15, Older Cutthroat Canyon, and returned in Season 2 Episode 16, Evil Did I Dwell, Lewd I Did Live.

However, he has also had several other big roles over the years. Back in 2013, he played Ben Preswick in Deception along with Charlie Mead in The Following. The following year he began playing Phillip Showalter in The Knick.

In 2016 miniseries Madoff he played Mark Madoff, the older of Bernie Madoff’s two sons, who committed suicide in 2010. He also played the role of Trevor in Suits and last year featured as Reg King in Orange Is the New Black. This year he has been playing Ted in Sarah Jessica Parker series Divorce.

Blindspot Season 3 Episode 15 cast

Season regulars return along with guest stars Chad Donella as Keaton, Tori Anderson as Blake Crawford, Kristina Reyes as Avery, Bruce Davison as Jean-Paul Bruyere, Luke Kirby as Junior, Carly Pope as Quinn, Samrat Chakrabarti as Ashish Jaffer and Ron Rifkin as Rob Donnelly.

Watch the trailer for ‘Deductions’

Blindspot airs Fridays at 8/7c on NBC