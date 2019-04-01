Tokyo Vanity’s weight loss journey hits a snag on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

On the latest episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, Tokyo Vanity broached the subject of weight loss again.

It’s not the first time she’s been told by those concerned about her career and her health that she needs to lose weight but this time, she may end up losing a friendship over it.

Right at the end of the episode, we see Sierra Gates show up to Tokyo’s apartment and she’s concerned about her friend. Sierra confesses that she has been watching her own health and that she worries about Tokyo because her eating habits are terrible.

She puts Tokyo on blast for eating fried food, sweets and all kinds of things that just aren’t good for her.

When Sierra gets to Tokyo’s apartment, her friend is getting ready to sit down for a meal. When Sierra inquires about what Tokyo is eating, which happens to be pasta with chicken and broccoli in it, Sierra voices her concern and that turns into a raging fight.

It’s no secret that Tokyo Vanity has long been a supporter of loving yourself no matter what your shape or size, but that didn’t stop Sierra from worrying about Tokyo Vanity’s health.

In turn, Tokyo blew up on Sierra, clearly sick of everyone who keeps trying to control her lifestyle.

This episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta ends with Tokyo Vanity and Sierra Gates in a screaming match as Tokyo blasts Sierra for fat-shaming her. Sierra tries to explain that she just wants her friend to be healthier.

Clearly, Tokyo wants to be left alone with her meal but her weight and any efforts to lose some of it are taking up precious storyline time for the rapper from New Orleans this season.

Who is wrong in this scenario? Is Tokyo wrong for blowing up at her friend? Or should Sierra take a backseat and let Tokyo live her life?

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.