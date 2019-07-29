Tokyo Vanity from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’s boyfriend: Here’s what we know about BC Jay

Tokyo Vanity is in love. The Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star has been telling everyone on social media how in love she is and now, she’s confirmed as much at the LHHATL reunion.

While it’s clear that Tokyo is head over heels for her boyfriend BC Jay, there’s not a whole lot known about him beyond who he’s dating.

Like Tokyo, BC Jay is a rapper but he hasn’t attained anywhere near the level of fame that she has. He has a few music videos available on the Hood Zillionaire Productions YouTube channel.

While songs like The Ticket and So Much Pain are catchy, they haven’t exactly caught on, with just over 2,000 views between them.

That doesn’t seem to bother Tokyo Vanity, though, and the pair have been posting pictures of each other on social media for months now.

In fact, Tokyo has been going out of her way to make sure everyone knows that she’s taken and super happy in the relationship too.

While her introduction to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fans had her in a relationship with Tabius Tate, still holding on tight to her virginity, it seems a lot has changed in a few short years. It’s worth assuming Tokyo’s virginity is long gone though it’s rumored she lost it before getting serious with her new man.

Hopefully, we’ll get to know more about BC Jay in the future. Maybe Tokyo Vanity will even bring him on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta next season.