Todd Sharp and Ladybirds head to the Nationals in two-hour So Sharp finale

Todd Sharp and his University of Louisville “Ladybirds” Dance Team head to the Nationals on tonight’s two-hour season finale of So Sharp on Lifetime.

The show’s first season has showed the build-up to the big day, which sees the team aiming to defend their double title as National Champions.

The first hour tonight sees Todd clash with one of his team members, while Chloe is filled with worries she’s not going to make the line-up.

Then in the final hour of the season the team head to Daytona beach to defend their double title at the NDA Collegiate National Championship.

But Todd is worried when just a day before they take part the dancers are not quite up to scratch with their formations.

Dancer Kayla is also scared that she’s not going to be able to pull off her moves in the jazz section.

But with all the nerves and anticipation, will the teams be able to repeat their double title win from 2016?

Tomorrow night catch the (2) Hour Season Finale of So Sharp starting at 10 PM only on Lifetime ! #LouisvilleLadybirds #SoSHARP #SeasonFinale #Nationals Posted by Coach Todd Sharp on Monday, September 18, 2017

The two-hour So Sharp Season finale starts tonight at 10/9c on Lifetime.