Todd Chrisley gets dunked by son Chase as Nicole Sullivan joins According To Chrisley

Todd Chrisley gets dunked by son Chase on a hilarious new episode of According To Chrisley tonight — which also sees Disjointed star Nicole Sullivan join him as a guest.

The half-hour spin-off airs after Chrisley Knows Best on USA Network and sees Todd interview guests in front of a studio audience, with Disjointed star Nicole following an appearance by WWE’s Chris Jericho in last week’s season premiere.

Each episode also includes at least one member of the Chrisley household, with Chase featuring this week as he takes part in a game of ‘dunk-tank trivia’ with Todd.

It sees Todd sitting on a chair above a tank as he gets to ask Chase questions. If Chase gets them right he gets to throw a ball at a big red button, which if hit sends Todd plummeting into the pool below.

According To Chrisley comes after this season’s second episode of Chrisley Knows Best, which sees Todd acting as chauffeur for nanny Faye and her sister Francis — as they go wine tasting!

According To Chrisley airs Tuesdays at 10.30/9.30c after Chrisley Knows Best at 10/9c.