Todd Chrisley and son Chase take on Jay DeMarcus at golf on Chrisley Knows Best

Todd Chrisley and son Chase team up to take on Jay DeMarcus in a game of golf on this week’s Chrisley Knows Best.

But with Todd’s competitive nature, obviously things don’t turn out quite as friendly as hoped. He’s also not a great golfer, despite what he might think, as Chase reveals in the clip below.

This week’s Chrisley Knows Best also sees Todd’s daughter Savannah try to move in with Nanny Faye, but soon finds out there’s not any room.

Rascal Flatts’ DeMarcus and his bandmates recently paid tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas attack during the opening performance of their Night to Shine residency at the city’s Venetian casino.

Chrisley Knows Best is followed as usual by a new episode of According To Chrisley, which this week features Carmen Electra.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on USA Network.