Todd Chrisley and Sara Evans: Listen to their song ‘Infinite Love’ which reality star wrote for wife Julie

Todd Chrisley and Sara Evans teamed up for a duet with Infinite Love back in 2016 — but while it blasted into the Top 20, the meaning behind it was more important than the success.

The song was written for Todd Chrisley to perform for his wife, Julie Chrisley. It was a surprise for her, something he had been planning for quite some time. He co-wrote the song with Shane Stevens and Nash Overstreet. It is a duet, and Chrisley wanted Sara Evans to be his partner.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span data-rocket-lazyload="fitvidscompatible" data-lazy-src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/Mi5A5X8UrQU"> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Infinite Love was written based on the feelings Todd has about his wife. Julie Chrisley has been a huge part of his success and the two have been married for 22 years, but the song was his gift to her after 20 years.

When the recording and planning were happening, rumors circulated that Todd Chrisley had signed a music deal. That was not the case, he was just working on making something special for his wife.

On Chrisley Knows Best, the song was performed with Sara Evans as the surprise guest. It was something that drew emotion from viewers and touched Julie Chrisley. Todd wanted something he couldn’t buy to give to his wife — and Infinite Love was just that.

Chrisley Knows Best airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on USA.