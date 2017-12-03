TLC’s The Unexpected: Lilly’s baby daddy James puts a ‘promise ring’ on it

Lilly gets a show of commitment from baby daddy James on tonight’s episode of The Unexpected on TLC — when he gives her a “promise ring”.

The 16-year-old had only been dating James for a few months before she ended up getting a bun in the oven. Now he’s making the gesture to show his commitment to Lilly. It comes after he ditched her last episode — something he has done more than once.

Watch the sneak peek below as James tells her: “I got you a gift, want to know what it is?” He then reaches into his pocket and brings out a box with the ring on it. Promise rings signal commitment without the need to get engaged.

Also on tonight’s The Unexpected, Lilly’s mom says she doesn’t want her baby to have James’s last name.

Meanhile, Lexus and Shayden struggle with raising their newborn baby following the birth last episode, while McKayla visits her newborn sister two weeks before her own due date.

The Unexpected has been a hit new series for TLC, becoming the most popular show the network has debuted in 2017.

It follows the lives of three pregnant teen couples and the parents who raised them, all who happened to be teen moms themselves.

Is James about to make a major commitment?💍 Tune in to a new #Unexpected Sunday at 10/9c. Posted by TLC on Saturday, December 2, 2017

The Unexpected airs Sundays at 10/9c on TLC.