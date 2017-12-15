TLC ushers in new series Seeking Sister Wife as Sister Wives returns

TLC’s Sister Wives is back for a new season — along with a new series Seeking Sister Wife.

In the Sister Wives trailer, lead reality stars Meri and Kody Brown appear to be irretrievably done with their romance in their plural relationship, with the drama between them a large part of a busy season of matrimony and babies.

This season also focuses on the first marriage among their children, and now a second wedding is being planned for Mykelti who is marrying Tony Padron in a ceremony that will be completely different to sister Madison’s. Meanwhile, Maddie and Caleb are ready to have the family’s first grandchild in Las Vegas.

The new series airing right after Sister Wives is Seeking Sister Wife, which features the Alldredges, the Brineys, and the Snowdens, all of whom are “seeking, dating or transitioning” a new woman into their lives.

Ashley and Dimitri Snowden are an African-American family, not legally married and also non-Mormons. They call Atlanta, Georgia, home with their two kids both under the age of five.

Ashley is pregnant with number three baby, but she and Dimitri want more kids. Their goal is to Skype interview and find a “compatible and committed woman who wants to have children”.

Next up are Jeff, Vanessa and Sharis Alldredge who are a fundamentalist Mormon family. They have a whopping seven children all under the age of seven and divvy up the household duties to keep things humming along. As religious polygamists, they want even more kids and a third wife to pick up the childbearing slack.

Lastly, Drew, April, Auralee and Angela Briney are mid-stream, and in the midst of a two-week courtship with a third wife added to the family. April, Auralee, and Angela, along with their 15 children, live in the same house together.

April is the top dog, the “first and legal wife” who lords it over the other wives. There’s contention with this bunch as April and Auralee butt heads and Angela feels like the odd man out and not entirely swept into this fold as of yet.

Watch the trailer for the new series below!

Sister Wives is back Sunday, January 7 at 8/7c with a two-hour episode on TLC. Afterwards, we will meet three families on Seeking Sister Wife premiering on Sunday, January 14 at 10/9c. on TLC. On December 18, viewers can get a first look at the new season of Sister Wives. To watch the early premiere before it’s on TV, download the TLC GO app or visit: TLC.com/SisterWives.