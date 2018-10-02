TLC has a cyst-acular Christmas in store with Dr. Pimple Popper’s 12 Pops special

Christmas, a season of giving and giving thanks. Sleeping in, eating too much, having snowball fights and decorating with lights and sparkly ornaments. And catching up on your favorite TV shows you might have missed and would like to be bingeing away in your favorite jammy pants like Dr. Pimple Popper on TLC.

TLC feels your longing, pain, and happiness, releasing the news that the esteemed dermatologist Dr. Sandra Lee (aka Dr. Pimple Popper) will be on call for your cyst-acular Christmas needs in a new hour special titled, The 12 Pops of Christmas.

Read our interview with Dr. Pimple Popper here!

The gamut of skin ailments will be covered.

Lipomas to cysts, Pore of Wiener situations to common as dirt blackheads. No clogged pore will go unpopped. Make sure you steel yourself for the action as Dr. Lee gleefully lances, excises and squeezes her way into your living room while grateful patients are freed from disfiguring bumps.

The official word from TLC:

“Deck the halls and spread the holiday cheer, TLC is gifting fans with THE 12 POPS OF CHRISTMAS, a one-hour pop-a-ganza featuring Dr. Lee, a.k.a., Dr. Pimple Popper. This is a busy time of year for Dr. Lee, as her patients are looking to remedy their skin issues before attending festive parties, family dinners and the endless photographs that are taken throughout each holiday season. With her office decorated in all the usual holiday trimmings, Dr. Lee and her elves will ensure a merry good time for all as they squeeze, pop and extract their way to better-looking skin.”

You can be sure that the obsessively like-minded will be tuning in to see just how Dr. Lee dispatches all these pesky pimples and cysts.

For more Dr. Pimple Popper chat, use the hashtag #DrPimplePopper, and ‘Like’ Dr. Pimple Popper: This is Zit on Facebook.

Of note: The freshman season of Dr. Lee’s show was TLC’s highest-rated freshman series since 2013, averaging 2.7M total viewers according to TLC. New episodes will premiere in January 2019.

The special will premiere on December 13 at 9:00 PM ET/PT.