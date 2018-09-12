Who is Tinashe on Dancing with the Stars? Multi-talented artist has been entertaining since she was a child

Tinashe, whose full name is Tinashe Jorgensen Kachingwe, will be one of the celebrity contestants on this year’s Dancing with the Stars — but for those who don’t know who she is, here’s a little bit about her.

The 25-year-old, who is of Zimbabwean descent, was born in Kentucky in 1993 and is a a multi-talented artist who’s seen success as both a singer and songwriter as well as a dancer, record producer, model, and actress.

Tinashe, who is partnered with Brandon Armstrong on DWTS season 27, has always worked in the entertainment industry, moving to Los Angeles to pursue her dreams at a young age.

When she was just 11 years old, she worked as a motion capture model in 2004 animated movie The Polar Express. She then played the role of Robin in Out of Jimmy’s Head between 2007 and 2008, and took on the part of Celeste Burnett in Two and a Half Men from 2008 to 2009.

While she was working as an actress, she also sang in the group The Stunners. Her solo career took off after the band dissolved. She released In Case We Die in 2012, and Reverie the same year.

After these two releases, she signed with RCA Records for her third release, Black Water, in 2013. Her song, 2 On, reached number 24 on the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. Listen to one of her songs below.

But it’s not just in the music department that she seems to be doing good. She has 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube and 2.4 million followers on Instagram. That’s no small task.

But Tinashe is also someone who has made headlines over her personal life. Earlier this spring, she confirmed that she was dating NBA point forward Ben Simmons from the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, he was then linked to Kendall Jenner. Tinashe was later accused of turning up in the same places as Simmons and Jenner, something she’s denied.

Dancing With The Stars begins Monday, September 24, on ABC at 8/7c.