Timothy plans to propose to Jennifer with the same ring he used for Veronica?

Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days may just have the most questionable cast ever. For example, there’s Timothy, a successful business owner who drives a Ferrari but is apparently planning to recycle an engagement ring.

That’s right; Timothy got the engagement ring back from Veronica, his ex-fiancee with whom he helps raise a child with that is not technically his. And to the shock and dismay of many 90 Day Fiance viewers, Veronica suggested that Timothy should give that same ring to Jennifer when he proposes to her.

Of all the things that could go wrong, this one seems like a no-brainer, right? After all, it’s not like Timothy is broke and needs a discount on a ring (like Ceasar) and he even showed off the ridiculous pile of gifts he’s taking with him in order to woo his hopeful bride.

What makes this even worse is that Jennifer is already weary of Veronica and isn’t accepting of Timothy’s current situation, where he considers Veronica and her daughter to be his family is not in a romantic relationship with her.

And to Jennifer’s credit, this is an odd situation, so it’s understandable that she might wonder about Timothy’s faithfulness as well as his honesty. As we saw in the most recent episode, she’s already feeling suspicious about Timothy’s relationship with Veronica and what he might not be telling her. Will she really want to wear a ring that previously sat on Veronica’s finger?

After seeing how upset Jennifer was when Timothy sent a photo of himself with Veronica at his going away party, it’s probably not a great idea to give her the ex’s old ring.

We’ll see what happens later in the season when Timothy does propose. Right now, it’s hard to say since both 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days stars have Instagram, but they don’t share pictures of each other. We’re calling it now, though – receiving Veronica’s ring isn’t going to go over well.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.