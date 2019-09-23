Timothy and Jeniffer finally kiss on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — Twitter reacts

Jeniffer has been waiting for Tim to conquer her pretty much since his plane touched down in Colombia. On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the pair finally took a baby step toward that conquering when Tim kissed Jeniffer and sparks flew.

It all went down after Jeniffer took Tim to meet her dad on his ranch. They even tried to let Tim works hands-on with the animals. Something he wasn’t a natural at. And while Tim struggled to wash cattle and he passed on castrating a calf, Jeniffer noted that at least he was trying.

Later that day, the pair headed to town to spend some time together. All the while, Jeniffer was making it very obvious that she really wanted Tim to make a move, even going so far as to provocatively lick the fig filling from a dessert they bought off her finger while he watched.

As they sat together, sharing their dessert, Jeniffer got closer and closer to Tim to the point where if he didn’t kiss her, 90 Day Fiance fans would have been really disappointed. But finally, Tim leaned in and Jeniffer did too, finally making their romance “official.”

Tim even told Jeniffer that he would have taken things farther except that he went for that first kiss in possibly the most public place the pair had been together.

As expected, Twitter reacted to the 90 Day Fiance kiss heard ’round the world.

Jennifer the whole time waiting for Tim to finally kiss her #90dayfiancebefore90days #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/kRtJTcNuz5 — Sara Neuhardt (@SaraLiz92) September 23, 2019

Jeniffer thought it was odd that after all the time she and Tim spent alone together with no kiss that he chose the most public place possible to plant one on her. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/gwLasAlMgX — TLC Network (@TLC) September 23, 2019

After Tim and Jeniffer got back home, she tried to get even more physical.

Are things FINALLY heating up between Tim and Jeniffer? 💋#90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/vIGGTpBr6G — TLC Network (@TLC) September 22, 2019

So it should surprise absolutely no one that 90 Day Fiance fans had an opinion about that on social media too.

Why does Jennifer want to sleep with Tim so badly? #90dayfiance pic.twitter.com/SJtL2hJPcr — Hazeleyed Queen (@eyeslikebadu) September 23, 2019

Physically cringing at Tim describing the “bases” to Jennifer omg #90Dayfiance pic.twitter.com/waXCtpicPe — coltee (@colteesboobs) September 23, 2019

Tim and Jennifer are literally talking about bases?! What are we in middle school? #90DayFiance — KimmySue (@KimGawatz) September 23, 2019

It’s not clear exactly which bases that Tim and Jeniffer may have rounded after the latest episode of Before the 90 Days ended. Will they make it to second? Or will Tim go for a full home run and just get it all over with? We’ll have to tune in next week to see.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.