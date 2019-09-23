Home > Smallscreen

Timothy and Jeniffer finally kiss on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days — Twitter reacts

23rd September 2019 2:11 PM ET
Tim and Jeniffer on 90 Day Fiance Before the 90 Days
Tim and Jeniffer are glowing after sharing their first kiss. Pic credit: TLC90 Day

Jeniffer has been waiting for Tim to conquer her pretty much since his plane touched down in Colombia. On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, the pair finally took a baby step toward that conquering when Tim kissed Jeniffer and sparks flew.

It all went down after Jeniffer took Tim to meet her dad on his ranch. They even tried to let Tim works hands-on with the animals. Something he wasn’t a natural at. And while Tim struggled to wash cattle and he passed on castrating a calf, Jeniffer noted that at least he was trying.

Later that day, the pair headed to town to spend some time together. All the while, Jeniffer was making it very obvious that she really wanted Tim to make a move, even going so far as to provocatively lick the fig filling from a dessert they bought off her finger while he watched.

As they sat together, sharing their dessert, Jeniffer got closer and closer to Tim to the point where if he didn’t kiss her, 90 Day Fiance fans would have been really disappointed. But finally, Tim leaned in and Jeniffer did too, finally making their romance “official.”

Tim even told Jeniffer that he would have taken things farther except that he went for that first kiss in possibly the most public place the pair had been together.

As expected, Twitter reacted to the 90 Day Fiance kiss heard ’round the world.

After Tim and Jeniffer got back home, she tried to get even more physical.

So it should surprise absolutely no one that 90 Day Fiance fans had an opinion about that on social media too.

It’s not clear exactly which bases that Tim and Jeniffer may have rounded after the latest episode of Before the 90 Days ended. Will they make it to second? Or will Tim go for a full home run and just get it all over with? We’ll have to tune in next week to see.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC. 

