Tim Robbins on TODAY and his possible return to Shawshank in Hulu’s Castle Rock

Just in time for Halloween, Hulu will begin streaming the second season of the Stephen King-inspired series, Castle Rock, which includes a whole new set of actors including Tim Robbins.

Known for playing inmate Andy Dufresne in the 1994 film adaptation of King’s novel, The Shawshank Redemption, Robbins is said to play a whole different type of character.

For those uninformed, Castle Rock features various characters and actors from different works of Stephen King and puts them all together in a fictional town.

The penitentiary was featured prominently in the show’s first season, which starred Bill Skarsgard who also stars in the movie version of It and It: Chapter 2 (but played the role of “The Kid” in the series) and Sissy Spacek who starred in the movie version of Carrie (but played Ruth Deaver).

For season two of the show, Robbins will play Reginald ‘Pop’ Merrill, who might or might not visit the Shawshank State Penitentiary once again.

“I’m not sure I can say… I believe there’s one [scene],” Robbins told Entertainment Weekly.

“My character has demons from the past that he’s keeping suppressed or hidden. So in the course of the season, you’ll see how each of the characters’ suppressed traumas will visit itself upon the characters.”

The second season of the J.J. Abrams-produced show is said to center on Annie Wilkes, who is known for playing the off-kilter nurse from King’s book and 1990 movie, Misery.

Wilkes is played by Lizzy Caplan, who, judging from the preview of the show, has a few choice scenes with Robbins.

Season two also stars Elsie Fisher (playing Wilkes’ daughter Joy), Paul Sparks (John ‘Ace’ Merrill), Barkhad Abdi (Abdi Howlwadaag), Yursa Warsama (Dr. Nadia Howlwadaag) and Matthew Alan (Chris Merrill).

Tim Robbins will be sharing about his role and the show on TODAY during the 9 o’clock hour of the show on Tuesday, October 22, on NBC. Castle Rock season 2 starts streaming on Hulu beginning on October 23.