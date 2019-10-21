Tim Malcolm wanted to ‘go out with a bang’ but went out with a whimper instead when Jeniffer fell asleep on him

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 finale was Tim Malcolm’s last chance to conquer Jeniffer Tarazona and while he did have big plans to “go out with a bang,” things didn’t work out quite the way he planned.

Instead, Tim spent his entire trip to Colombia without having sex with Jeniffer, not even one time.

Initially, he wanted to take things slow and make sure they were both on the same page. However, it doesn’t seem like they ever were and that made for a very frustrated Tim by the end of his trip.

After two weeks of falling asleep early or just avoiding intimacy altogether, Tim told TLC cameras that he was finally ready to do the deed. And on the last night of his trip, that was the plan.

However, Jeniffer turned the tables on Tim when it was her turn to tap out early. By the time Tim was done packing up his things and preparing for a long flight home, Jeniffer was passed out.

At the airport, Tim seemed a little bit upset about the way things ultimately worked out. His feelings were hurt that Jeniffer fell asleep and when he commented that they “should have used their time better last night,” Jeniffer wasn’t impressed.

“Don’t blame me,” she told Tim, reminding him that she’d been trying to get physical with him for weeks.

Ultimately, Tim said that he had a great time in Colombia, even if he wasn’t able to seal the deal or leave an engaged man. After all, he did give Jeniffer the promise ring and the two did get a chance to really get to know each other without the stress of a sexual relationship.

Tim and Jeniffer have been very secretive about the current state of their relationship though and many 90 Day Fiance viewers want to know if they’re still together or not.

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.