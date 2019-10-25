Tim Malcolm teases ‘explosive’ 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

The Season 3 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All is coming up on Sunday and Monday nights and according to Tim Malcolm, it’s one that fans should not miss.

Entertainment Tonight was at the recent 90 Day Fiance mixer where the Season 7 cast and premiere date was celebrated. While there, they were able to talk to Tim Malcolm about the upcoming Before the 90 Days Tell All and he’s letting fans know that they need to tune in.

“The tell-all is coming soon and you do not want to miss it … it is really freaking good,” Tim told ET. “I can’t say anything but I will say that it won’t surprise me if it’s the most viewed tell-all of all time. It is going to go down in the history books. It is wonderful.”

“It is crazy,” he added. “It is unexpected. It is just going to blow your mind, and the people that are involved in what you’re gonna see are going to be the least likely suspects.”

We already know that Jesse Meester is going to be there and that he’ll be locking horns with Tim Malcolm before he even gets a chance to confront Darcey Silva.

It’s also been revealed that Angela Deem gets full Maury and ends up squaring up with Rebecca Parrott after first taking aim at Avery Mills.

It’s not clear what else might be revealed on Sunday and Monday night but just from the bits that have been leaked so far, things are looking juicy.

Hopefully, more will be revealed about Tim and Jeniffer — specifically, if they are even still together. 90 Day Fiance fans also want to know what happened with Rebecca and Zied, who weren’t doing so good last time we saw them.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will conclude Season 3 on Sunday and Monday at 8/7c on TLC.