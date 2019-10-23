Tim Malcolm defends Darcey Silva when Jesse Meester shows up to the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers already know that Tim Malcolm is fiercely protective of his friends. It’s also no secret that he doesn’t like Jesse Meester at all.

So when Jesse showed up at the Season 3 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All, Tim was one of the first people to confront him and ask him why he bothered to show up.

In a sneak peek that aired at the end of the latest episode, we can see Jesse Meester in the green room along with Tim, Avery and Paul

“You don’t think you being here is kind of f**king up Darcey’s new relationship?” Tim asked Jesse.

Jesse starts to reply, “You don’t have to believe me…”

But Tim Malcolm, who is clearly angry to see Jesse at the Tell All, cuts him off. He says, “It’s selfish because she’s sitting here, still crying about that s**t.”

That’s when Jesse puts his head in his hands and says, “Oh my God!”

That gives more substance to Tim’s earlier comments on Jesse after the “psychologist” issued a statement about Darcey. Initially, it seemed like Tim’s comments were related to Jesse’s statement after being brought up so many times during the season.

However, after seeing the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Tell All sneak peek, it seems that Tim’s reaction came after the Tell All.

In any case, Tim previously called Jesse a “pathetic coattail rider” and when Monsters & Critics reached out for comment, Tim’s response was, “F**k that guy!”

So far, we don’t know what will happen once Jesse confronts Darcey or if Tom will be anywhere near as protective as Tim was.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.