Tiarra ‘Tia’ Becca from Love & Hip Hop Atlanta: 5 fast facts

Tiarra Becca, aka Tia Becca, of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta fame is never far from drama — mainly surrounding her baby daddies and, yup, that secret wedding she had two years ago.

Here’s five things to know about the LHHATL star:

Who is Tia’s husband?

Tiarra married husband Bryan Shaw in 2016. But she managed to keep the fact hidden from fans for a long time, after repeatedly covering his face on social media posts.

Who are Tiarra Becca’s baby daddies?

Tiarra revealed in 2016 how she was pregnant with her fifth child and that Bryan was set to be the dad. She also has a son, King, with Scrapp DeLeon, as well as another son, Ace, and two daughters, Liyah and Niecy. It’s not known who her other baby daddies are. T

She confirms she has given birth to five kids on her YouTube bio, saying her videos reveal the secrets of “how I stay in shape after 5 KIDS”.

Is Tiarra on Instagram?

Yes, Tiarra Becca is on Instagram. She uses the handle @tia_becca_ and had nearly 400,000 followers at the time of writing.

Here she is in a photo with her four oldest kids taken in June 2016, which would have been before the birth of her fifth child:

Is Tiarra from Love & Hip Hop pregnant with a new baby?

At the time of writing? No, not that we know of.

How does she make her money?

Tiarra is an entrepreneur and author, and is the founder of Bar Bright Solutions, which teaches people how to work in the service industry, and Tia Becca Tresses, which specialises in hair extensions. Due to her large social following, she is also able to make money from appearances and other branding deals.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.