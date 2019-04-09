Tia Becca on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta – Everything you need to know about her kids, ex-husband Bryant ‘B Moe’ Shaw, Instagram and baby fathers

With the return of Scrapp DeLeon to Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta, we also have seen his baby mama Tiarra — also known as Tia Becca — reclaim her spot on the VH1 series.
Last time we saw her, she was pregnant and married to Bryant “B Moe” Shaw, but a lot has changed since then and now, viewers are wondering exactly what changed and why she’s been trying so hard to win Scrapp back.
It turns out that Tiarra’s marriage to Bryant “B Moe” Shaw didn’t end well. In fact, Urban After Dark reports that things quickly turned sour with Tiarra and B Moe divorcing in 2017.
It was also reported that she opted not to remain pregnant with (assumedly) his child and revealed that news in a text message to his new woman, Malaysia Pargo.
Clearly, Tia Becca has been through it and the past few years have been a challenge but she’s also shown that she was up for it and now, she’s ready to shine again on Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.
She even recently took aim at VH1 for referring to her as just “Scrapp’s baby mama.” Check out what she had to say:
@vh1 and @loveandhiphop I’m done playing with y’all and demanding my respect. (It’s typos in that comment) But stop playing with me! The other day I was threatened with being Black Balled because I said I didn’t wanna do the show anymore and I didn’t want to do green screens because I didn’t like how I was being treated and I didn’t like how they edited me or the narrative of how they painted Scrapp and I (Scrapp is my dawg for life) But this was the last straw! Must I run down my accomplishments and the shit that I’m doing now???!!!! I’m not just his baby mother! I have a name bitch! I and get shit done. He know that and y’all know that. Y’all edit me to be boring and bitter. When I’m funny as fuck and fun as fuck! Y’all take out all my shit and truth be told I get more money from the club and other projects I’m working on. So I get no financial benefit from allowing y’all to disrespect me and treat me like trash! I respect the entire crew. I’m always on set on time, I follow directions, I’m mindful and respectful of others time. And I’m creative and always want a good show. I’m never hard to work with. I did nothing to warrant how y’all try to play with me. I’m not afraid of being black balled by VH1 or #loveandhiphip because guess what…. I’ve worked on plenty of other sets And other TV projects… my character and work ethic speaks for itself! And an executive producer himself told me that if I don’t cooperate he is afraid VH1 will blackball me!!! I told him “bitch, I ain’t worried bout nutin” I’m gonna make it! But because my character and principles ain’t like theirs it may take longer… but I am not standing for the sucka shit any longer… stop playing with me. I’ve told y’all 1000 times even had numerous convos with y’all over the last two weeks. Y’all really think I’m pussy or that I’m afraid of y’all… The beautiful thing about coming up from the MUD, the streets and real motherfuckers stand behind you. I’m not afraid of y’all and not afraid of speaking for what’s right. I’m a queen, a strong as single mother, a real fucking hustler, a actress, I’m an author, a giver, a promoter, an entrepreneur, I’m Tia Becca.
Tiarra — or Tia Becca — posts often on Instagram, sharing pictures of herself and also promoting various projects she has been involved in. For example, she often posts about Culture Karaoke at Whiskey Mistress.
She has also posted a few times about the tragic death of Nipsey Hussle, even taking trolls to task for sharing the video of Lauren London arriving at the hospital.
When Tiarra firmly believes in something, she’s quick to share her opinion about it.
How many children does Tiarra have?
Tiarra has always stayed on the private side in regard to her relationships and her family, both on reality TV and social media. While she does post about her kids, she doesn’t do it often.
That said, Tiarra has five children with one of those fathered by Scrapp DeLeon. We hear about her son, King, often. That’s the little boy she shares with Scrapp and often argues about with his mother, Karen “KK” King.
Her other four children include a son named Ace and two daughters, Liyah and Niecy. She hasn’t revealed who they are fathered by. The fifth child, assumed to be fathered by Bryant “B Moe” Shaw, is Jordan.
Not much is known about this child as Tiarra has been very private about that entire relationship.
Some didn’t even realize that she ever had the child until KK mentioned her having a husband and baby on a recent episode of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta airs Mondays at 8/7c on VH1.