Three Identical Strangers on Netflix? Where is the acclaimed documentary streaming?

Three Identical Strangers is a fascinating look at nature vs nurture. The critically acclaimed series is available for streaming online but is it on Netflix?

Unfortunately for Netflix subscribers, Hulu got the rights to the CNN film, which went viral last year.

Siblings who were separated at birth discovered each other and learned the real truth behind their past. The documentary’s trailer teased one of the brothers arriving at college and learning about someone named Eddy Galland – a name unfamiliar to him at the time. He soon discovered that Eddy or Edward Galland was his twin.

In a mind-boggling twist, a third brother found out that he was also a brother — an identical triplet.

The identical triplets got the attention of the American public and appeared on several TV series and magazines together.

What is Three Identical Strangers about?

The true story (deep dive here) began in 1961 when a teenage single mother gave birth to quadruplets. One of the four brothers died at birth; however, this was not included in the documentary.

They were all adopted into separate families before they turned one year old. The adoptive families were unaware that their new children had any siblings. The documentary combined recent interviews and old footage to tell the true story that soon turned dark.

In a science experiment by two psychiatrists in partnership with an adoptive agency, the three brothers: Edward Galland, David Kellman, and Robert Shafran, were intentionally placed in families from various social-economic backgrounds.

The brothers then struggled with mental health issues with one ultimately taking his own life.

Stream Three Identical Strangers on Hulu. As a competitor of Netflix bought the rights to the documentary, the film will likely not appear on Netflix at any future date.