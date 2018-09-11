Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs: Where do they go from here?

Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs are currently one of the most controversial couples on Bravo.

The Southern Charm couple didn’t exactly win over their co-stars with their romance on the previous season, and when Ashley decided to stand by him during allegations that he had raped the nanny who cared for his kids, many thought she was just with him for the money.

After the show wrapped, there were rumors that the two had broken up. Both Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs supported this rumor by deleting all photos of one another on their social media accounts.

But then a friend of them posted that they were celebrating a special day together, and viewers immediately guessed that they were engaged, had gotten married, or were expecting a child.

So, now what? Where do we go from here?

Thomas Ravenel has revealed that he won’t be returning to Southern Charm next year, however Ashley Jacobs is yet to make a comment on the issue.

It’s possible that Bravo will offer her a role on the show, as the dynamics between Kathryn Dennis and Ashley brought both the drama and the ratings.

Some fans have guessed that Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs could be working with Bravo to get their own spin-off show, but it’s possible that Bravo won’t sign any contracts with Thomas until his legal problems are resolved.

He was recently accused of rape, but no formal charges have been filed. Bravo may want to see a thorough investigation before considering any sort of show with Thomas and Ashley, as they won’t want to be accused of giving an accused rapist a platform and a paycheck.

Southern Charm is expected to return to Bravo next spring.