This is what My 600-lb Life twins Brandi and Kandi Dreier look like now

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? this week reveals how a combination of hard work, counsel and surgery came together for morbidly obese sisters Brandi and Kandi Dreier.

The show featured the identical twins, from Vancouver, at the start of last year after the two became patients of weight-loss surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan in Houston back in 2016.

Now, after hundreds of pounds shed, Brandi and Kandi appear on the follow-up spin-off showing how far they have come.

Victims of neglect and alcoholic parents, the twins struggled with their weight all of their lives. Their insurance did not cover the gastric bypass surgery, but a friend submitted them for consideration to TLC for the My 600-lb Life series and they were accepted.

Camera crews have followed the twins off and on this past few years, with the latest footage chronicling their weight-loss efforts after surgery. After working hard and sticking to a diet of low carb salads, turkey and vegetables, along with moderate weight training, both lost over 250 pounds.

In the clip below the pair are thinking about skin removal surgery, exercise plans, and family reunions.

One year later, Brandi and Kandi are working together to make it to the next step of their weight-loss journey.

Meanwhile, Brandi also finds out she’s pregnant!

Whatever challenges come their way, Brandi and Kandi know they will get through it together.

The first TLC episode for the twins had a heart-stopping moment as Kandi Dreier was put into a medically induced coma after her heart stopped following gastric bypass surgery.

She was shown to have a weaker heart from her EKG levels and was not given surgery permission from her doctor until she lost more weight and her heart levels stabilized.

Luckily Kandi rebounded to full consciousness without any brain damage. She spent a week in a coma on a ventilator before being revived.

My 600-lb Life: Where Are They Now? airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on TLC.