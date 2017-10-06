This is what Lockjaw, the giant bulldog from Marvel’s Inhumans, looks like in real life

While the debut of Marvel’s Inhumans may have been badly panned by critics, most agreed there was one redeeming feature — Lockjaw, the adorable giant teleporting bulldog.

Granted, it would be hard NOT to love anything described which was described using any combination of the words “teleporting”, “giant” and “bulldog”.

But bringing the adorableness to life without making it look ridiculous is no mean feat, something the Inhumans creators succeeded in doing with flying colors.

Lockjaw, an Inhuman dog, weighs in at 2,000lb and stands 6ft tall. He originated in the Marvel comics as the loyal protector of the Inhuman Royal Family, first appearing in Fantastic Four #45 in December 1965.

In 2009, he went on to have his own four-issue comic book series, Lockjaw and the Pet Avengers.

He’s also been depicted on screen before…

But to the actors on the set of Marvel’s Inhumans, he was…a 6ft blue foam “stuffy”. Basically a bit of foam in (kind of) the shape of the dog.

In post-production he was turned spectacularly into a 100 per cent CGI big bundle of fur-covered fun with a sprinkling of visual effects magic — ie hours upon hours of endless hard work — by VFX firm Double Negative.

Woof!

Marvel’s Inhumans airs Fridays at 9/8c on ABC.