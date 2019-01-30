The Big Three during a new episode of This Is Us. Pic credit: NBC

The latest episode of This Is Us got postponed due to last night being the date originally planned for the State of the Union address. But bad news, fans — the next episode has also been put back!

Back on January 22 the Big Three were shown dealing with secrets that Jack (played by Milo Ventimiglia) had kept from them. A lot of the story about Jack’s time in Vietnam was revealed, leading to a bit of a cliffhanger at the end of the episode.

The next episode of the show would have normally aired on January 29, bringing a conclusion to the “Songbird Road” story arc. Instead, it got postponed to February 5 due to last night being the date President Trump was set to address the nation.

However, the State of the Union address is now set to take place on February 5, so NBC is postponing that episode for another week.

This Is Us return date: When does show come back on?

The next new episode of This Is Us will air on Tuesday, February 12. Called “Songbird Road Part 2”, it will cover Kevin (Justin Hartley) attempting to help Nicky, while Randall (Sterling K. Brown) and Kate (Chrissy Metz) reflect on differing memories of their childhood.

Since it is still nearly two weeks until This Is Us returns to its regularly scheduled time slot, that provides plenty of time for fans to watch “Songbird Road Part 1” for a second time.

A lot of television networks have had to adjust twice to the scheduling for the State of the Union address this year.

Having it rescheduled has forced a number of shows to get an extended hiatus. At least it now looks clear when the next episode of This Is Us will air on NBC. Set those DVRs for February 12, as well as February 19, for the following episode.

This Is Us airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on NBC.