This Is Us return date: When does show come back on TV for Season 3 episode 10?

This Is Us has come to an end, at least in terms of 2018. The show isn’t set to return until 2019, leaving many viewers from last night curious as to the many cliffhangers that were revealed. While questions were answered, many more surfaced during the season 3 fall finale.

The third season of season three is halfway done. When NBC renewed This Is Us for season 2, they did so with a total of 36 episodes, which they spread out over seasons 2 and 3.

Each season would have 18 episodes, with 9 airing during the fall and 9 in the spring. That means we have 9 episodes left to answer some major questions.

Dan Fogelman, the creative genius behind this series, previously revealed that he had filmed some scenes for the series finale. While some speculated that this could signal the end of the show, according to Screenrant, it could very well just mean that some scenes have to be created to capture some moments in the flash-back or flash-forward scenes.

At this time, NBC and Fogelman have not revealed whether This Is Us season 4 is the final one of the series, but Fogelman has revealed that he has a storyline for season 4.

If the show is canceled after season 4, the network and the actors may reveal it when it happens, thanking fans for following along. But the ratings and the complex storylines could suggest that the Pearson story is far from over.

The previous seasons have started filming in the summer months, and then wrapping in February the following year. If this is the case, then it’s possible the crew will get back to work this summer.

This Is Us returns to NBC on January 15, 2019.