Third Wave Water from Shark Tank: How coffee enhancer works and where to buy it

This week’s Shark Tank features Third Wave Water — a mineral supplement said to make your coffee taste even better.

The product comes in small capsules which you add to de-mineralised water, shake up, then use to brew your favorite roast.

Each capsule contains what the company says is the perfect level of calcium, magnesium and sodium to get the best taste out of your cup of Joe.

And they are said to create the optimum brewing water as specified by The Specialty Coffee Association’s guidelines.

Packs of 12 come in two different types — one with capsules each treating a gallon of distilled or reverse osmosis water, and one with capsules that treat five gallons at a time. There are different varieties for classic coffees and espressos.

The one-gallon capsule packs cost $15 each, while the five-gallon capsule packs cost $25 each.

At the moment you can also get a special ‘Shark Tank Experience’ deal where you get a 4oz pack of Guatemala Finca Isnul beans from Onyx Coffee Lab and a pack of the classic capsules for $25.

You can find out more and buy the capsules on the Third Wave Water website. There’s also currently a deal to get 15 per cent if you sign up for their newsletter.

Shark Tank airs Sundays at 8/7c on ABC.