These Abducted in Plain Sight memes capture the absurdity of Netflix’s latest true crime documentary

Bob Broberg has become a meme due to a shocking confessional in Abducted in Plain Sight. Pic credt: Netflix

Netflix’s Abducted in Plain Sight would be hard to believe — if it wasn’t true. Now the documentary has inspired countless hilarious memes from people baffled by the seeming absurdity of the Broberg family’s plight.

In Abducted in Plain Sight, 12-year-old Jan Broberg is kidnapped twice by family friend and neighbor Robert Berchtold. The 90-minute documentary features Jan Broberg’s parents — Bob and Mary Ann — who explain the shocking and bizarre details of how Berchtold entered their lives to pursue a relationship with their 12-year-old daughter.

In order to continue sexually assaulting Jan, Berchtold managed to seduce and have a sexual affair with BOTH parents. At one point in the documentary, they admit to allowing Berchtold to sleep in their daughter’s bed for several night, and also reveal that when she was initially kidnapped they waited several days before they contacted police.

pretty much everyone's reaction to these parents halfway through Abducted in Plain Sight pic.twitter.com/5m8wbZtiD8 — kaaal (@kyle_ogara) February 12, 2019

My reaction to everything Jan’s parents said in Abducted in Plain Sight pic.twitter.com/RHpedIrg0s — Ruth Elizabeth (@ruthbayl) February 12, 2019

I didn't think it was possible but you all undersold how incomprehensible Abducted In Plain Sight is — James Acaster (@JamesAcaster) February 12, 2019

if you like asking yourself "what the fuck?!?" and then slowly screaming it at progressively louder volumes, I highly recommend "Abducted in Plain Sight" — Netflix US (@netflix) February 12, 2019

In one of the most “wtf” scenes, Bob Broberg recalls being in a car with Berchtold, who asked him for “relief” — to which Bob duly obliged. Meanwhile, Marty Ann admits that Berchtold’s compliments about her appearance and casual flirting led to their affair.

Mary Ann was thirsty AF in Abducted in Plain Sight. Having sex with ‘B’ after knowing he took her 12 year old daughter to Mexico and married her??? There wasn’t anybody else out there?? — Ria (@BarstoolRia) February 16, 2019

The memes center around the jaw-dropping revelations that come thick and fast throughout the documentary, and in particular the “relief” scene.

When you hit the 21 min mark of “Abducted in Plain Sight” @BarstoolBigCat pic.twitter.com/gbE7VsIsxO — Billy Siemers (@BStakesnoBS) February 12, 2019

I am 22 minutes into Abducted In Plain Sight and I cannot believe this guy is real life pic.twitter.com/aw1WOqCCX1 — Nate Blogg (@BarstoolNate) February 16, 2019

excuse me but I’m 24 minutes into this “abducted in plain sight” doc on Netflix and I don’t think I can keep going because I’ve never heard so many consecutively stupid decisions made by a bunch of people in my life — Katie Nolan (@katienolan) February 9, 2019

Bob Broberg’s facial expression and comments have also seen him compared to Andy King from the Netflix Fyre Festival documentary, who also became a meme after revealing how he was prepared to “take one for the team” to help the doomed Fyre festival go ahead.

Fyre Fest Guy: I will have the most iconic Netflix movie screenshot in 2019



The dad from Abducted in Plain Sight: Hold my dick pic.twitter.com/33LWLxUEjd — Caroline Moss (@CarolineMoss) February 7, 2019

Interviewer: Tell me about a time you went above and beyond for a friend pic.twitter.com/JwGBTrda1C — rachel. (@Mind0nFleek) February 11, 2019

Abducted in Plain Sight reveals that the Broberg’s were part of a small community — a churchgoing family with five children in Pocatello, Idaho. Robert Berchtold had a child rape conviction at the time of the events, but there was no sex offender registry in the 1970’s.

As previously reported, Jan Broberg, who is now an actress, has responded to the memes circulating mostly about her parents. Robert Berchtold and Bob Broberg have both died since Abducted in Plain Sight was recorded.