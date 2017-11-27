Theresa gatecrashes her daughter’s speed dating and reads for the participants on Long Island Medium

This week on Long Island Medium, Theresa Caputo’s daughter Victoria is doing some speed dating and it’s just too good an opportunity for her mom to miss.

Going on a date is hard enough and doing speed dating can take a little bit of courage, especially when you are young. This does not stop Theresa from gate crashing her daughter Victoria’s speed dating session and then going on to start reading the people attending. Though we wonder if she could also tells who might be a good match for her daughter…

Later one woman is a real sceptic but once she hears what her father has to say through Theresa, her doubts turns into belief. Theresa reveals details of the last card he wrote to his wife, something it’s said nobody else would know about.

Another reading involves the victim of a car accident who Theresa says is channeling through her to tell his friends that they should not feel so responsible for his death.

Also on this episode, Theresa gets very emotional during a read as she starts to emote about her own marriage.

You can also catch Theresa live as she tours America, details on her Facebook.

Long Island Medium airs on Mondays at 9:02 PM on TLC.