‘There was a lot of death here’: Zak Bagans heads inside terrifying Pythian Castle on Ghost Adventures

Prepare tonight for one of the most terrifying episodes of Ghost Adventures you’ll ever see — as Zak Bagans investigates chilling Pythian Castle in Springfield, Missouri.

The property was built by the Knights of Pythias — a secret society — back in 1913 and has always been shrouded in mystery, later being owned by the US military.

On tonight’s Ghost Adventures, Zak hears the disturbing story of how the brother of a tour guide named Cindy took his own life not long after the pair spent a couple of nights in the castle and she had a premonition that he was going to die soon.

Chillingly, Cindy also has a paranormal doppelgänger who lives within the castle’s walls. Cindy says: “I’ve shown up places and pictures that I’m not in that place, and it looks like me.”

Zak says of Cindy: “We are trying to help her. Because as they say, if you look at yourself, you’re doppelgänger self, well, the fate that is coming to you is the worst that you can imagine.”

Zak also reveals how he and the Ghost Adventures crew began having paranormal experiences within seconds of going inside Pythian Castle.

Recalling its dark history, he says: “There was a lot of death here. There’s over 100 recorded deaths.”

