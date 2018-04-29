The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will Hilary use Devon’s sample without his permission, Sharon confronts another bully boy

The Young and the Restless Spoilers for the Monday April 30, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser reveal lots of ironic mother-daughter bullying drama, while one shady lady ‘fesses up to another about a bombshell secret.

It’s a delicious, soapy twist of irony that Sharon (Sharon Case) gets called to Faith’s (Alyvia Alyn Lind) school after her daughter takes drastic action against some bothersome boy.

Already stressed over the same kind of thing leading to J.T.’s (Thad Luckinbill) demise, Sharon will get that screwy, troubled look on her face that’s usually reserved for the times she spills unwanted secrets and ruins people’s lives.

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are on to the trembling blonde’s inconvenient conscience however, but while they discuss a containment plan, Hilary (Misheal Morgan) snoops and hears something tantalizing that sounds like ratings bait.

Even better than that tidbit however, Phyllis drops a gobsmacker on the depressed non-pregnant gal: don’t you still have Devon’s (Bryton James) um, sample? OMG folks, would she really? I think we all know the answer to that!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.