The Young and the Restless spoilers: Will ghost John Abbott arrive to comfort Jack? Nikki has upsetting blast from past

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Friday May 11, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser highlight just how devastating and painful the past can be if we let it.

This week Jack (Peter Bergman) had his entire world shattered when he learned that his life has been one big long lie. It didn’t help that his shocking revelation came at a public venue packed with family and friends.

To make a long story short, the Abbott clan arranged a viewing of his mother’s life story. But the film was hacked and Dina Mergeron was heard boasting about her love affairs and divulging that Jack wasn’t her husband’s son.

Jack was crushed and hurt and humiliated beyond belief to learn that he’s not John Abbott’s (Jerry Douglas) son. But he’s a good man, and Friday he makes peace with his frail mother. She has Alzheimer’s after all, so not only is she in precarious health, her story may not even be true.

Peter Bergman has been slaying it for months as a conflicted, grown child trying to handle a parent’s Alzheimer’s diagnosis, and Marla Adams has been superb playing a diminished woman with ever-shifting emotional and mental states.

Y&R fans definitely won’t want to miss these powerhouse actors giving it their all in incredibly emotional scenes as Jack and Dina come to terms with a shocking, demoralizing reality.

Elsewhere the past rears its ugly, unwelcome head in Nikki Newman’s (Melody Thomas Scott) life as well. Spoilers reveal that this blast from the past is both upsetting and painful. Nikki will be shaken by the surprise; will she need Victor’s (Eric Braeden) help to contain the issue?

On a lighter note, Cane receives a bombshell of his own, although one that is much better received. Lily has taken it upon herself to present her husband with a surprise that she’s sure he’ll like. Be careful what you wish for Lily!

