The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victoria is double crossed, Hilary wants to shout from the rooftops

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Tuesday May 29, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser expose a nasty reality waits for Victoria (Amelia Heinle) while Hevon keep on keeping on.

Poor Victoria, she put her big girl pants on to return to Newman Enterprises, but lo and behold someone else has her COO position now!

Hades froze over when Nick (Joshua Morrow) accepted Victor’s Eric Braeden) offer to come back to the family business. But did he really have to take his sister’s job? The sibs will compare notes on this awkward mixup, and conclude that dad is playing games again. But when Nick makes his feelings know,

Victor will share a bombshell that makes an antsy Nick cool his jets.

Later on down the line Ashley (Eileen Davidson) herself will receive a surprise.

We all know it’s just a matter of time before Hevon are back on. Heaven help us. Hilary (Mishael Morgan) gets awesome news that makes her want to shout from the rooftops. Will this lead to a quickie wedding for maybe baby daddy Devon (Bryton James)?

At the very least spoilers reveal that the loved up couple will do a ton of celebrating with a side of romance.

And, when Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) makes her formidable presence known, does this spell the end for Arturo (Jason Canela) and Abby (Melissa Ordway) before they’ve even achieved liftoff?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.