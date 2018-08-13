The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor wines and dines Nikki, Summer gets ahold of bombshell info, Victoria gets her dander up!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Tuesday August 14, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser promise a bit of shock and awe as a couple of couples have some fun and games.

Summer (Hunter King) is such a bad girl! She won’t give up until she dethrones Billy (Jason Thompson) as her mom’s boy toy, and now it looks like she has the goods she needs to make it happen.

After spending a delightful (not!) afternoon at Sharon’s (Sharon Case) house, she thinks she knows exactly who Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) did the dirty with: her dad! Ew!

Anyway, armed with this info, Summer and her comrade-in-arms Kyle (Michael Mealor) decide what they must do.

Elsewhere, it’s time for a bit of love in the afternoon as Victor (Eric Braeden) decides to sweep Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) off her feet. Don’t you just love it when soaps get back to doing what they do best? On Tuesday fans are in for a treat as legendary couple Niktor spend some quality time together. You don’t want to miss what Victor does to impress his Empress!

But, all is not well with Niktor’s spawn, Victoria (Amelia Heinle). It seems someone causes the lovely brunette business woman to be a bit perturbed. Who is this rapscallion with the nerve to invade Vic’s personal space? Tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.