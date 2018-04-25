The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor drops a bombshell on Nick, One of Vic’s posse does damage control

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of the legendary CBS soap reveal that Hades has frozen over as several Genoa City residents make bombshell decisions that are totally out of character!

First off, the heir apparent Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) makes up with daddy dearest. Maybe it’s the sight of frail Victor (Eric Braeden) in that wheelchair that gets him all choked up, realizing that even the great Victor Newman isn’t invincible?

Then again crafty Nick may just be angling for The Moustache’s help and resources in regard to the whole J.T. debacle; that’s what happens when you impulsively give away your entire fortune out of spite! In turn look for Victor to drop a bombshell that rattles his son.

At any rate the Newmans really do need to rally round each other now that a most inconvenient murder has pierced their circle of life. Speaking of which, what are the odds that wild child Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) will be the one to uncover his family’s sick secret? Look for him to make a startling request upon his mom; will she agree to his demand?

Meanwhile hothead Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) isn’t herself as she goes into damage control mode, for once trying to fix, not destroy, things.

Elsewhere, her partner in the penthouse, Billy (Jason Thompson) also does something uncharacteristic when he takes over at Jabot. First thing on his agenda: lunch with the models! Let’s hope that the playboy can curb his basic instincts a bit better than that, and instead place his priority on trying to right the sinking ship.

Because he’ll have his hands full, and plenty of pushback (maybe even a threat or two?) from Kyle (Michael Mealor) and his hidden agenda.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.