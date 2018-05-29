The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor and Nick share a bad secret, Traci tells Jack to put his big boy pants on!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Wednesday May 30, 2018, episode of the CBS soap opera reveal that families who work together don’t always play nice together!

Earlier in the week Victor (Eric Braeden) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) were all smiles and sunshine at the prospect of working side by side again at Newman Enterprises.

On Monday Victor made the grand announcement at the Genoa City Memorial Day barbeque, to mixed reviews. On Tuesday Nick discovered that his new job involves usurping his own sister Victoria (Amelia Heinle) as COO. Oops!

Nick is a good guy, so Wednesday he confronts dear old dad but they end up instead arguing about a gobsmackingly delicious and definitely code red secret that could alter lives forever if found out! Nick has a big decision to make, already Victor has him in the hot seat.

Elsewhere Hevon’s rollercoaster ride takes an astonishingly quick dip. All of a sudden red hot Hilary (Mishael Morgan) confuses Devon by sending mixed signals!

And when Jack Not Abbott (Peter Bergman) needs a kick in the behind, Traci provides it. That’s what sister are for, right? She’s sick and tired of seeing him mope and moan about being ousted as CEO of Jabot, and losing his identity as an Abbott. Poor Jack, he had to listen to Victor rub it in about fathers and sons at the barbeque. Is Victor’s incessant needling about Jack’s paternity a clue about their possible DNA connection?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.