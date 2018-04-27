The Young and the Restless spoilers: Victor and Arturo go mano a mano, Hilary is heartbroken

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Friday April 27, 2018, episode of the CBS soap show plenty of heartache and angst go down in Genoa City when Nikki’s lover and husband come face to face in her living room, while Victoria (Amelia Heinle) must face a terrible reality.

Hell hath no fury like a gentleman scorned, so expect some tension to erupt when Victor (Eric Braeden) and Arturo (Jason Canela) meet again. Canoodling couple Arturo and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) are on the rocks so to speak, after Nikki caught him clinking glasses with her stepdaughter Abby (Melissa Ordway).

With a deliciously evil little grin on her face she told the hunkalicious contractor she couldn’t wait to see what happens when their business group met up Wednesday.

Of course the great Victor Newman isn’t himself these days, being confined to a wheelchair and with limited speech. Eric Braeden flat out deserves a Daytime Emmy next year for his all-too-realistic, heartbreaking portrayal of a man laid low! But even in this diminished state he did see the coziness between these two and so summons the Latin Lover back for a little mano a mano talk on Friday.

There will be a lively gabfest as egos rise and testosterone runs amuck! Have you seen the size of Arturo’s gold chain?!

Explosive show spoilers tease that Hilary (Mishael Morgan) is in for a heartbreak. This week she crowed on G.C. Buzz that she was pregnant with Devon’s (Bryton James) baby while his horrified family watched on the small screen. What horrible turn of events is in store for her?

Meanwhile it’s a case of like father, like daughter as Victoria continues her guilty descent into nerve wracking depression. Her oldest son Reed (Tristan Lake Leabu) wants no part of her after he believes she’s the reason his dad left them.

He’s partly right, it was grandma Nikki who whacked him from behind as Vic watched, and then they dumped him in Chancellor Park. Will Reed leaving result in her breakdown?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.