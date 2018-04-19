The Young and the Restless spoilers: Vic’s new crew grow contentious, Smilin’ Jack’s out of jail but not everyone is happy to see him

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday’s episode of the CBS sudser (see Thursday’s YR spoilers here) reveal that Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) new-found crew continue to bicker, threatening the fragile truce that they’ve formed following the murder of serial wife abuser J.T. (Thad Luckingbill).

Being partners in crime will make even the oddest of individuals fast friends, but ferocious Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) just can’t keep from pushing the envelope with Sharon.

Thursday Sharon and Phyllis got into it at the coffee house, with Red telling Sharon she better not tell Nick about the murder, just like she previously spilled the beans to him about his paternity status. Sharon should have charged her double for all that back talk!

Nonetheless, spoilers show that on Friday Phyllis further ups the ante by again haranguing the ex-wife of her ex-husband. I don’t think these two will ever get past the past, do you?

Pushed to the limit, Sharon contemplates the unthinkable.

Don’t you just love soapy hospital scenes where the coma patient has to lie there while every Tom, Dick, and Harry throng to his bedside and wail/threaten/try to kill the patient?

On Friday Jack (Peter Bergman) gets his turn when he pays a visit to Victor (Eric Braeden). He’ll tell him to stay far away from his son Kyle (Michael Mealor), or else. If this doesn’t get Victor’s blood boiling and straight on the path to recovery, I don’t know what will!

Elsewhere Kyle greets his newly sprung dad not with a big hug and kiss, but with a defiant move meant to send a message. After dining on prison gruel for a few days, Jack is in no mood to tangle with his surly spawn. You definitely don’t want to miss the bombshell someone is about to drop on Kyle!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.