The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer thinks she has locked Billy as Phyllis becomes annoyed

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, August 9, 2018, reveal that Genoa City is still reeling from recent events. While it looks like things are settling down, there are secrets that are being kept. What is done in the dark always comes to light, especially in soap opera land!

Summer (Hunter King) has been attempting to lure Billy (Jason Thompson) in. Seduction is the game she believes she is winning at, but will that actually be the case?

The Young and the Restless has been known to tease and not follow through, but it looks like this is actually happening after Thursday’s show.

To help matters, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is becoming increasingly annoyed with Billy. This is helping to drive a wedge between the pair, which is giving Summer the ability to continue on with her plan.

In this game of mother and daughter cat and mouse, who will come out victorious?

Meanwhile, the Newmans are trying to repair the broken relationships with their family. After everything that has happened in recent months, sticking together may be the only option for everyone to survive without consequences. Someone will have to pay, but will it be a Newman?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS and weeknights on PopTV.