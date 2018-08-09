The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer is very smug, Phyllis is ready to dump Billy, Jack stakes his claim!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Friday, August 10, 2018 episode of the CBS soap promise that a certain blonde, large and in charge, mother-daughter team are on a royal rampage!

Jack (Peter Bergman) needs a break right about now and he’s about to get it. But his destiny doesn’t come under the steam of his own mojo.

On Friday the long-suffering man makes a move that will shock even him! But is Ashley (Eileen Davidson) setting him up?

Elsewhere Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) has had her fill of fickle Billy (Jason Thompson). While she wasn’t the last to know, now everyone knows that the handsome cad has fallen off the gambling wagon. Again.

The last time he did so, a nasty old mobster kidnapped Victoria (Amelia Heinle) as a way of repaying Billy’s outstanding debt. Yikes!

So who can blame Red when she declares she’s had it with Billy Boy? She’s already been held “hostage” once by Jack’s doppelganger. Who would want to go through another crazy ordeal like that so soon?

Meanwhile, Summer (Hunter King) is out to avenge her mom. Or so we think. She is trying her darndest to achieve liftoff with Billy, but so far, nada.

Will all that change for a juicy, delicious, Friday cliffhanger of epic proportions? Tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.