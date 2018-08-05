The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer excites Billy, Devon vows to take Lily down, Is Tessa dead?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Monday July 30, 2018 episode of the CBS soap promise a boatload of soapy angst as tensions rise between family members, a certain blond vixen toys with her towel, and a mystery calamity befalls Tessa.

Summer (Hunter King) has the good grace to tell Billy (Jason Thompson) that she’s sorry for flouncing around in a towel in front of him, but there’s an eavesdropper! Kyle (Michael Mealor) later approaches Summer and they argue about telling Billy that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) had revenge sex.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Sharon (Sharon Case) put their heads together to discuss Nick’s desire to leave the ranch, and Sharon’s reluctance. Later, Mariah is scared out of her wits when she hears someone threatening Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) during a phone call.

The whole Hilary (Mishael Morgan) death tragedy continues to affect her loved ones. Mattie (Lexie Stevenson) and Devon (Bryton James) get into it over how he’s treating her mom. Later Cane (Daniel Goddard) confronts Devon with a warning. They get into a heated argument with Devon proclaiming that he has every intention of making Lily (Kristal Khalil) pay!

But will she turn her own guilty self in before he has the chance to?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.