The Young and the Restless spoilers: Summer and Billy spark, Victoria is contacted by Nate, Rey zeroes in on Victor and Nikki

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Tuesday August 21, 2018 episode of the CBS soap tease that a golden couple are in someone’s dangerous zone, while two eligible singletons meet up again.

Will Summer (Hunter King) make Billy (Jason Thompson) succumb to her charms? The bloody end is in sight folks, but the finish line looks to be crowded! Summer has been trying all season to get her mom’s boyfriend in bed, and something shocking is about to take place that changes everything!

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is on a mission. Last week he made the acquaintance of Nick Newman (Joshua Morrow) and this week he stalks his other prey, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victor Newman (Eric Braeden).

What is this mysterious newcomer after? If he’s looking to uncover what happened to J.T., he’s on the right track. The handsome charmer gets on Nikki’s good side, something that isn’t easy to do.

Nate (Brooks Darnell) wasn’t impressed with Victoria’s (Amelia Heinle) manners the last time they met, but that doesn’t stop him from reaching out to her. Is it personal or professional? The good doc is treating both her mom and her dad, and it’s evident Vic has something wrong with her, too.

Why else would she push back at the sexy attentions of this handsome newcomer? Is she crazy or what? Well, remember she did hit her head not so long ago, leading to some serious symptoms. Something tells me that six-pack Nate is about to find out exactly what Vic’s all about!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.