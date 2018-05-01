The Young and the Restless spoilers: Shick nearly erupts, Phyllis defends Hilary’s honor, Paul interrogates Victoria

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Wednesday’s episode of the CBS sudser reveal that the embers never really died out where Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are concerned and the unrelenting pressure over the missing cad J.T. keeps mounting on a fragile Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Shick forever! Nick is living under Sharon’s roof, so should he really be surprised that old feelings surface while they spend time in such close proximity?

Especially now that Sharon is going batty over J.T.’s untimely demise, which Nick knows nothing about but he can sense her troubled state of mind. Nick Newman loves rescuing women, so this waft of angst will be like catnip to him.

Wednesday spoilers show that Noble Nick will do his best to fight against the growing attraction between him and his ex, but the temptation will be powerful; just what does Sharon do to get to him? Maybe Mariah (Camryn Grimes) can pop up and announce it’s family movie night in the living room?

Elsewhere, Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) finds it necessary to defend Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) honor (as if!). These two vixens are thick as thieves now that Hil has confessed that she’s not really pregnant with Devon’s child. Last we saw, Phyllis told a gobsmacked Hilary to just use the sperm sample that’s on ice—Devon doesn’t need to know! Will Hilary go through with this dastardly plan?

But fans can look forward to the mother of all interrogations taking place Wednesday when Chief of Police Paul Williams (Doug Davidson) questions Victoria once again about what happened to J.T.

We know that she knows that the serial wife abuser is six feet under in Chancellor Park, but will she spill the sordid beans and tell the tawdry tale on Wednesday?

Poor Vic has been wringing her hands and gnashing her teeth ever since her mom killed the cad, and her emotional fragility has been further ripped apart by the loss of son Reed (Tristan Lake Labeu). When she learns that her sickly dad Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) collapsed on Monday’s episode will that break her spirit and cause her to come clean?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.