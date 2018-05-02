The Young and the Restless spoilers: Paul wants Victoria to tell him where J.T. could be, does Phyllis threaten Faith’s happiness?

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Thursday May 3, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser reveal that Victoria (Amelia Heinle) is far worse not better after her interrogation by crack Chief of Police Paul Williams (Doug Davidson).

It looks like May’s soap opera sweeps month is building up to an epic crescendo full of shocking soapy action and drama!

Paul still wants to know what happened to J.T. (Thad Luckinbill) and believes Victoria is key to the mystery. She was the last person to see him alive (if he only knew!) and she had motive to kill him. After her grilling on Wednesday, Victoria is a spiraling wreck on Thursday and bad news about Victor’s (Eric Braeden) collapse at the ranch will strain her even more.

Both she and Sharon must be closely watched on Thursday to prevent either of them from suddenly blurting out the truth about J.T.’s untimely demise via fireplace poker. Explosive show spoilers reveal that Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) will forcefully insert herself (does she know any other way?) into the train wreck situation and take the bull by the horns.

Is Phyllis capable of using the kid card to keep the truth from coming out? Spoilers show that this week Phyllis uses Faith (Alyvia Alyn Lind) as a bargaining chip, forcing Sharon to choose between her daughter or letting the truth set her free!

Over in the business arena, Billy (Jason Thompson) clashes with Kyle again. No one likes Kyle, I wonder why? While some people have a poker face, Kyle has an open-faced tuna sandwich for a façade, broadcasting his every smarmy move at every turn.

But when his obedient son act seems to be fooling Jack (Peter Bergman), Billy takes umbrage. You can’t con a con after all! Be sure to tune in to see Billy and Kyle heated confrontation; will Jack have to step in and choose sides?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily The Young and the Restless spoilers email below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.