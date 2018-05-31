The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nikki blasts Abby, Kyle has a wardrobe malfunction, Billy has a major PR crisis

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Friday June 1, 2018 episode of the CBS soap tease that the Abbotts and the Newmans kick up all sorts of hot-button drama, along with a super-sized side of disorderly behavior!

In the inner sanctum of Jabot, Billy (Jason Thompson) is large and in charge. He’s thrown out dad’s signature but outdated perfume, and has free popcorn for everyone. What’s not to like?

Plenty, judging from Ashley (Eileen Davidson) and Jack’s (Peter Bergman) reaction to what they see as Billy’s repugnant decision making.

Meanwhile spoilers reveal that shady Kyle (Michael Mealor) has a major wardrobe malfunction. He is tapped to demo a new summertime Jabot product for G.C. Buzz, but he literally loses his shorts in the G.C.A.C. pool in the process!

Billy must handle the PR fallout, um, will he sink or swim as the new CEO? Anyway, Kyle looks to be on the front burner in the coming weeks as he’s giving both Mariah (Camryn Grimes) and Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) second looks. Run, ladies!

Of course on Monday, June 4 Hurricane Summer (Hunter King) returns! She’s in jail, but not for long. Fans have been speculating that Kyle and Summer have something illicit going on, but is it professional or personal?

And, you knew the delicious catty showdown was coming, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) goes ballistic on Abby (Melissa Ordway) over Arturo (Jason Canela)!

Competitive Nikki can’t stand the thought of her stepdaughter getting her hands on Arturo’s tool belt. She and Victor (Eric Braeden) have reconciled, so what’s the big deal? Nikki spells it out to an offended Abby including the fact that she discovered Arturo first! Will Abby run to her dad and spill the scandalous beans?

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.