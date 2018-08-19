The Young and the Restless spoilers: Nick and Billy have a smackdown, Jack bends the rules, Mariah’s concerned over Tessa

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Monday August 27, 2018 episode of the CBS sudser promise a lot of tension and anxiousness are wafting through town as your favorites characters confront each other as well as their own demons!

As the week begins, Jack (Peter Bergman) finds himself in a sticky situation. With his conscience in overdrive, he decides to do something that he’s very good at and he looks the other way for the greater good. Will his benevolence come back to bite him?

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) can’t shake the feeling that something is wrong with Tessa (Cait Fairbanks). It doesn’t help that Snowflake Summer (Hunter King) is constantly throwing her MIA girlfriend in her face, and now she, too, is wondering what’s up with the missing brunette?

Meanwhile Billy (Jason Thompson) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) try to make nice, but these two proud alpha males just can’t quite force themselves to do so! Will the truth lead to a dangerous confrontation?

The Young and the Restless Airs Weekdays on CBS Big Secrets. Major Drama. Epic Fallout. 💔 You won’t want to miss it this week on Y&R. Posted by The Young and the Restless on Sunday, August 19, 2018

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.