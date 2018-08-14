The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily’s worst fears surface, Phyllis is blown out of the water, Michael defends Lauren

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Wednesday August 15, 2018 episode of the CBS soap show that a whole heck of a lot of rock and rolling takes place in Genoa City today!

Phyllis (Gina Tognoni) is blown out of the water when her sleazy little one night stand secret is revealed! What in the world will Billy (Jason Thompson) do when he finds out that Red and her ex slept together? You know exactly what he will do: go and gamble his sorrows away like the wind. Or name another silly Jabot project like Jaboutique or Jaboat, or….

Will it be Smilin’ Jack (Peter Bergman) or Nick (Joshua Morrow) who will console Phillis?

Meanwhile, poor Lily (Christel Khalil) prepares herself for the worst. She wanted to play martyr, and now look what’s happened! Who will raise her kids while she’s in prison doing 20 to life?

Chivalry isn’t dead! Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) can stand up for herself, but on Wednesday her handsome, suave, lawyerly husband Michael (Christian LeBlanc) will find it necessary to defend her honor. Who has it out for Lauren? Tune in and find out!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.