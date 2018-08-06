The Young and the Restless spoilers: Lily surrenders to the cops, Billy outrages Lauren, Ashley comforts Neil

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Tuesday, August 7, 2018 episode of the CBS soap tease lots of angsty drama as the backlash from Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) death unfold in a most horrific manner.

Lily (Christel Khalil) does the right thing and gives herself up to the cops. Her loved ones tried valiantly to save her from herself, but in the end, a girl’s gotta do what a girl’s gotta do.

Will this bring about peace between her and Devon (Bryton James)? Yeah, right! If anything it only emboldens the grieving widower to make his sister pay to the hilt for “killing” Hilary.

Billy (Jason Thompson) is up to his ears in his old risky moves and Lauren (Tracey Bregman) wants to spank the bad boy! Is she the next Dark Horse defector?

Ashley (Eileen Davidson) comes back to town after taking care of some business and seeks to comfort her old friend Neil (Kristoff St. John). He’s been trying to be the rock for his family through this tragic and difficult time.

Will he finally break down and let go with Ashley? Their intense meet up may be a case of one thing leading to the next. Is it time for these two charismatic peeps to pick up where they left off?

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.