The Young and the Restless spoilers: Jack resents Billy’s power, Nikki hates that Shick is back on

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the Tuesday May 22, 2018, episode of the CBS sudser reveal that Jack (Peter Bergman) becomes irate about Jabot, while the Newman clan is divided over Shick.

Everyone’s fave couple Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are back on, as Mariah (Camryn Grimes) witnessed in all its gory glory on Monday. On Tuesday it’s time for Mama and Papa to find out, and the results are shocking — not!

Of course Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) is horrified that her baby boy has taken up with that harlot again, and wastes no time spewing her volcanic opinions about Sharon. Never mind that Sharon is a gagged witness to Nikki’s murder of J.T. (Thad Luckinbill).

For his part, Victor (Eric Braeden) seems pleased, but behind that smirk is an ulterior motive. He professes his happiness for Nick, then springs a bombshell on him: come back to Newman Enterprises, my boy!

The Moustache probably wants all his guns in a row now that Jabot is in crisis mode, and a hostile takeover candidate. On Tuesday Jack has the nerve to be uppity about how Billy (Jason Thompson) is running the family company in his stead.

He’s still moping that John isn’t his daddy, but what can he do about it, he’s the one who put the blood Abbott clause into the Jabot bylaws in the first place!

Look for Sharon to gloat a bit too much for Nikki’s taste, with a spectacular fireworks show the result later in the week!

Be sure to return to Monsters and Critics for all the soap news you need to know, and sign up for our daily soaps spoilers email below!

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays during the day on CBS and in the evening on PopTV.